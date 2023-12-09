Luxury eco retreat with woodland spa & ice plunge pool opens in Wicklow

The Deerstone Eco Luxury Hideaway has opened its doors in the charming village of Laragh, offering a unique hospitality experience suitable for family, friend and corporate groups. Its location, just a stone’s throw from Glendalough National Park provides the ideal spot to slowdown, reset and reconnect with nature and one another.

Guests can enjoy spectacular scenery and eco living at The Deerstone, in one of the stylishly refurbished cottages, cosy mountain view dining shed, whimsical games barn and fire pit lounge. The unique purpose build eco roundhouse designed by Rotunda is perfect for large group gatherings as well as yoga, meditation and workshops. The surrounding landscape ignites all of the senses and allows guests to be as active or as peaceful as they wish. Guests can relax and restore their mind body and spirits in the woodland dale while enjoying a sauna, ice plunge pool, seaweed bath or simply take a dip in the secluded swim spa followed by a nap in a hammock on the sheltered river view terrace.

The Deerstone’s A1 rated accommodation includes five luxury eco cottages, each with a private outdoor hot tub and shower, four secluded shepherd’s huts, and two stylish ensuite double bedrooms in the main lodge, all designed to integrate into the natural landscape. The interiors thoughtfully incorporate natural elements, locally sourced materials and energy-efficient technologies.

When it comes to food, The Deerstone team can organise a local private chef to cater for guests in the delightful dining room ideal for larger groups or arrange hampers of locally sourced produce to be enjoyed in the comfort of guest accommodation.

As a regenerative resort, The Deerstone employs green technologies, minimises waste, and supports local environmental initiatives. From eco-friendly Sisal carpets by Deco Design to biodegradable slippers and towels by BC Software, The Deerstone prioritises products that have minimal carbon impact.

The Deerstone has worked with local suppliers; sourcing furnishings, décor and amenities from Irish suppliers who share its commitment to sustainable living. Handmade bespoke furniture by Wicklow-based Snug.ie, sustainable light fittings by award winning Copperfish Lighting, Irish-made sofas and Respa’s wool filled eco mattresses all reflect The Deerstone’s dedication to locally crafted items as part of its earth-friendly ethos. The Dublin based Victorian Kitchen Company provided salvaged timber cottage kitchens and parquet flooring, showcasing the use of reclaimed materials. Guests can enjoy a touch of Irish luxury while staying true to the eco values of The Deerstone, with toiletries from Sligo-based Voya before drifting off in White and Green’s organic, sustainably sourced cotton bed linen and Baavet wool bedding.

Mary O’Hare, the General Manager at The Deerstone, says: “We are delighted to introduce our guests to this beautiful piece of Wicklow heaven, where they can take some time out and escape from the everyday. It has been our vision to create a really special destination that offers our guests simple luxury while supporting Irish brands and our precious environment. Our Deerstone yoga, massage and relaxation therapists will be ready to help you really unwind and we look forward to launching our special weekend packages which will include yoga, guided relaxation and nature therapy in the coming weeks. Come and join us and experience the beauty of Laragh and the Wicklow Mountains at The Deerstone.”

Guests can discover more information about accommodation options, packages and experiences available at The Deerstone by visiting www.thedeerstone.ie.