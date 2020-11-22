Luxe beauty gifts for those on the nice list this year

As well as you know your girls, sometimes even the best of us just need a bit of inspiration when the yearly Kris Kringle rolls around. Maybe you picked the girl who has everything. Or maybe you’ve given them fluffy pyjamas for the last three years – which are always appreciated, to be fair – but this year you want to do something different. We have compiled a list of gorgeous beauty kits and collections so you can make her really shine this Christmas. After all, doesn’t she deserve it?

Estee Lauder Mini Nude Lipstick Set (RRP €30)

Give them a little bundle of glam this Christmas. Create perfectly sculpted lips to envy with 5 of the hottest neutral shades. With full coverage crème and moisturizing colours, this indulgent collection comes in an exclusive gift box with: PureColor Envy Sculpting Lipstick in 527 Tenacious, 524 Peerless, 122 Naked Desire, 441 Rose Tea and 150 Decadent.

Perfect to pop into a handbag for a night out, these luxe lipsticks will make their Christmas.

Dr. Hauschka Hair Care Collection (RRP €29.95)

New and exclusive for Christmas 2020 are Dr. Hauschka’s range of limited edition luxury gift sets. The Dr. Hauschka Hair Care Collection €29.95 contains four 30 ml prodcuts from the newly launched Dr. Hauschka haircare range – Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil and Hair Tonic – 100% natural and sulphate free. Suitable for all hair types, these unique products gently cleanse and replenish hair, leaving hair soft and shiny.

Revive tired hair with Dr. Hauschka ShampoO, with its protein-rich chickpea extract formula and scents of lemon, bergamot and spearmint, to gently cleanse and nourish the hair. Follow with Dr. Hauschka Conditioner, which leaves hair soft, easy to comb and revitalized. For added luxury, try Dr. Hauschka Hair Oil to give dry hair added nourishment, leaving tresses glossy and calmed.

Skin Gym Amethyst Facial Roller (RRP €37.38)

Skin Gym's Amethyst Face Roller is used to enrich the morning and evening ritual. It’s a skincare tool that you simply roll over your face in an outwards direction for a relaxing facial massage leaving you with radiant skin.

This gorgeous, natural crystal roller has a large and small stone that you simply roll over your face in an outwards direction for a relaxing facial massage. Use it over oils, serums, masks and moisturiser. We’ve tried this and can definitely see a difference the day after using it.

Clarins 2020 Xmas High Impact Eyes Mascara (RRP €26)

This set includes the Mascara Supra Volume, the Instant Eye Makeup Remover and Crayon Khol #01 for that classic, full lash look. Clarins nourishing mascara formulated with cassie flower wax, leaves lashes looking fuller and longer, while their Instant Eye Makeup Removal makes removal easy and pain free. Achieve the perfect smoky eye with the Crayon Kohl #01, designed to give you that glamorous look.

L’Occitane Festive Crackers Collection (RRP €23)

The festive season is a time for celebration and what better way to fill it with delight and surprise than by recapturing the pleasures of childhood? These bright and beautiful crackers, each one filled with L’OCCITANE products, are guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face this Christmas!

This Christmas must-have includes:

The Red Cracker with Cherry Blossom Shower Gel and Cherry Blossom Hand Cream.

The Blue Cracker with Shea Shower Oil and Shea Butter Hand Cream.

The Green Cracker Almond Shower Oil and Almond Delicious Hands.

The Yellow Cracker with Relaxing Shower Gel and Lavender Hand Cream.

Each cracker contains a duo of hand-picked surprises, making these the perfect treat for everyone this Christmas.

Trinny London ‘On the go’ set (RRP €42)

We all love a little bag any time of the year and this year, we have fallen big time in love with Trinny London’s beauty range. This is her perennially popular stack accessory which comes this season in a limited-edition print. Designed with a saffiano finish, a splash of our signature yellow and finished off with our beautiful silver logo toggle, The Elizabeth is truly fit for a Queen.

Along with the bag, a Lip & Cheek T-Tone pot contains a Lip2Cheek and Lip Glow in complementary shades. Select your favourite from 4 tones and make your bestie very happy.

Dermalogica Body Glow to Go (RRP €28)

Glow on the go with this rollerball version of Dermalogica’s feather-light, skin-replenishing body oil. Since 1986, Dermalogica skin therapists have brought healthy skin to life through the love, dedication and skill that goes into every Dermalogica skin treatment and regimen. This holiday season help them experience their best skin, with this hydrating replenishing oil.

Luna by Lisa Eye Catcher Gift Set (RRP €30)

The Eye Catcher gift set has everything you need to get that holiday sparkle this year. This set contains some of Lisa’s bestsellers along with some new additions what we really love. It includes:

Eye quad – It contains four gold, brown and pink eye shadow shades.

Eyeliner – A liner that's easy to apply, includes a handy sharpener in the cap and a blender on the end to define and smudge.

Mascara – Create the perfect dramatic eye look with our bold, volumising mascara.

Lashes – Get ready to strike a pose with Lisa’s party lashes, extra soft lashes with a clear band.

Eye Blending Brush – A brush to seamlessly blend out eyeshadow, giving a soft blend of colours in the crease achieving subtle shading on your eyelids.

Eye Paddle Brush – A flat eyeshadow brush for smooth shadow application all over the eyelids.

Green Angel Precious Hands Gift Box (RRP €25)

Essential for the cold winter months, this stunning Green Angel Precious Hands Gift set contains three luxurious hand creams, enriched with organic essential oils that not only smell divine but also help provide hydration.

Neroli helps repair skin, condition cuticles and strengthen nails, while jasmine helps to hydrate intensively, and ylang-ylang is quickly absorbed with a long-lasting delicate fragrance.

Each luxury cream gives the gift of silky smooth, soft moisturised hands.

ARTDECO Perfect Lips Gift Set (RRP €23.70)

Add the perfect pop of colour to your lips with our Perfect Colour Lipsticks. Hyaluronic acid and collagen smooth the lips, minimise wrinkles and create a plumping effect. Selected ingredients such as waxes and rich oils keep your lips soft and supple, while Vitamin E protects against moisture loss. The Invisible Lip Contour Pencil forms an invisible barrier against the smudging of lipstick and lip gloss. The gift set also includes a free Magic Fix to keep your lipstick in place all day and night.

Jo Browne 100% Natural Body scrub (RRP €28)

Irish brand Jo Browne 100% Natural Body Scrub is the stuff of dreams. It is made with golden jojoba oil to hydrate and smooth the skin. It is scented with only the purest essential oils including bergamot, neroli, palmarosa and rosemary to destress, calm the mind, uplift and brighten your mood.

Warrior Botanical: The Mellonia cleansing balm w/ Botanically Dyed Organic Cotton Facecloth (RRP €32)

Mellonia is named in honour of the ancient goddess of honey and the majestic bee. Infused over two moons with wild yarrow, rose and lime flower this cleansing balm has been especially designed to kiss your skin as you wash away impurities.

It is joined by a botanically dyed organic cotton facecloth with madder and rose, to send even more botanical magic in through your pores. Both will be sent in an organic cotton bag so you can take them on your travels with you. A gorgeous organic gift for eco goddess in your life!

Bellamianta Bronzing Powder (RRP €25)

We discovered this product last year and it’s become our go-to for a dusting of powder to deliver a touch of glow. It’s a golden bronzing powder that highlights, reflects light and adds a subtle coverage giving your skin the ultimate natural golden glow. Lightweight ultra-fine pigments enhance your skin’s natural undertones for a totally unique skin perfecting finish. Suitable for use on your face and body.

Kash Beauty Lipstick Kit (RRP €18.95)

The Secret Treasure Lip Kit – available in colours of Rose Nude, Rust Nude and True Nude – is designed to turn heads with a chic lip-liner and lipstick. The set lends itself to an elegant, en-vogue style. The shade combination is perfect for creating a chic, feminine lip that complements any high-fashion look.

KASH Beauty Lip Kits are the ultimate in luxe, immovable lip colour. The lipsticks feature a silky, soft matte finish that is ultra-long lasting and perfect for any occasion, as well as offering super-pigmented, rich colour that is totally buildable. The complementary lip liners offer smooth and easy application. They’re made in slightly darker tones of their sister lipsticks to create a more plump, defined lip that will stand out.

The Body Shop Christmassy Body Butter trio (RRP €22)

Don’t be dry! Revive skin and smell seriously festive with our Christmassy Body Butter Trio.

Smooth and protect that beautiful body with a dollop of our warm Vanilla, sweet Berry or floral Jasmine moisturisers. Slather it on and let that rich texture sink in and get to work.

Made with handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter, our Body Butters leave skin feeling soft, nourished and ready for festivities. This little trio of treats makes the perfect Christmas gift for someone special. Available in Festive Berry Body Butter, Warm Vanilla Body Butter and Winter Jasmine Body Butter.

Iconic Bronze Luxury Tan (RRP €24)

Meet your new best friends: The new “Shimmer Babes” Christmas Gift Sets, the latest launch from Ireland’s favourite – Iconic Bronze Luxury Tan.

The quartet of tanning must-haves include everything you need to give you the elusive glow we all crave this festive season. Each of the sets contain the brands cult favourite Ibiza Shimmer Bronzer, Shimmer Instant Tan and one of their essential tanning products in either a Medium or Dark hue – Luxury Tanning Lotion or Luxury Tanning Mousse – meaning you are armed with the perfect tools for a flawless tan.

Choose between ‘Dark Mousse Shimmer Babes Gift Set’, ‘Medium Mousse Shimmer Babes Gift Set’, ‘Medium Lotion Shimmer Babes Gift Set’ (€22.00) or the ‘Dark Lotion Shimmer Babes Gift Set’ (€22.00)