Lusso Tan launches Golden Glow Face & Hand Tanning Kit

Expert Irish tanning brand, Lusso Tan, has poured over 15 years of industry knowledge and experience into creating a collection of sunless tanning products. Their latest innovative product that is sure to leave your skin glowing is the Face and Hand Tanning Kit (RRP €59.95). This incredible kit not only gives the skin a golden gleam but makes the toughest spots tan easily!

The hero Face and Hand Tanning Kit (RRP €59.95) contains all you need to look sun-kissed all year long. Start by applying the Moisturising Mist which hydrates, cleanses, and acts as a barrier to stop any formula clinging to dry patches on the face, hands, and feet. Vitamin A and E help to boost skin health, improve texture and reduce any imperfections. Next, spritz Golden Glow Mist to the hands, feet and face and use the Lusso Tan Sunless Mist Brush for a flawless, fool-proof application. The Golden Glow Mist is a colourless tanning water that, when applied with the Lusso Tan Mist Brush, creates a gorgeous, even glow.

‘We see so many mistakes when it comes to tanning hands and faces! The Lusso Tan top tip is that less is more when it comes to tanning these areas. Building up a tan over a few days will give you a gorgeous golden glow you would expect from a natural tan minus the harmful rays. As tanning experts and perfectionists we pride ourselves on developing formulas that complement each other by nourishing skin, protecting, cleansing and ultimately leaving skin with a radiant glow’ says tan expert and co-creator of Lusso Tan Lynsey Bennett.

Co-creator of Lusso Tan – Lynsey Bennett

The creators of Lusso Tan know just how important the health and maintenance of the skin is, especially when applying sunless tan. Lusso Tan’s mantra has always been – the perfect tan starts with healthy skin. All Lusso Tan products are safe to use when pregnant, do not contain alcohol and are cruelty free and not tested on animals.

The full Lusso Tan range is available to buy on www.lussotan.com and in selected Boots stores nationwide. For more information on Lusso Tan and to keep up to date with all their tanning knowledge, follow Lusso Tan on Instagram and Facebook.