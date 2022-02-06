LUNA by Lisa’s bestselling Airbrush is a primer, highlighter & tint all in one product.

Get flawless finish skin with LUNA by Lisa’s bestselling Airbrush, a 3 in 1 primer, highlighter and tint. The smoothing Airbrush formula diffuses the skin and acts as a beautiful soft-focus highlighter while evening skin tone, fine lines and pores for that 'your skin but better' finish.

The hero product was launched by Irish makeup brand, LUNA by Lisa Jordan, in April 2021. Boasting a lightweight formula with complexion boosting properties, it leaves you with a glowy, dewy finish. Get that ‘golden hour’ filter that lasts all day long!

The 3-in-1 Airbrush blurs imperfections, highlights and illuminates your skin wherever you want it to glow. Wear Airbrush on its own, over or under make-up for a glowier, dewier you:

As a Highlight

Apply over foundation to the cheekbones, down the centre of your nose and anywhere the light naturally illuminates for an enhanced complexion.

Daytime-Natural

Wear our Airbrush on its own to brighten any tired, dull skin and give the complexion a fresh, natural-looking glow. Perfect for ‘no-makeup’ days!

Full Glowy Glam

Apply Airbrush as a primer under your foundation to create a smooth-looking canvas for your makeup with a gorgeous, glowy base.

Airbrush is available in 5 shades – Light, Light-Nude, Beige, Tan & Deep Tan – to leave every skin tone looking flawless.

LUNA by Lisa Airbrush is cruelty free, and is available to purchase now for €22.00 on www.lunabylisa.ie and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide.