LUNA by Lisa Jordan launches new to die-for face collection

Following on from the launch of Airbrush earlier this year, Lisa Jordan has just launched a full face collection to her growing beauty brand, LUNA by Lisa. The new 16-piece face collection includes a selection of stay-all-day Primers, Setting Sprays, Highlighters, Blushes, Bronzer, Contour and Setting Powder to take you from day to night.

Looking for the ultimate glow, a flawless canvas, or the perfect matte complexion? LUNA by Lisa’s new primers have got you covered. Apply the Bronze, Strobe or Matte primer under foundation to smooth the skin and blur out any imperfections. LUNA by Lisa’s holiday 2019 primer was so popular that it is no longer just legendary, it's back and here to stay to give you that perfect, dewy base all year round.

Get your glow on with three LUNA by Lisa highlighters – Sun Beam, Star Beam and Candy Beam. These long-lasting shimmers will enhance your complexion and give you that out-of-this-world glow. Opt for a subtle glow or build and layer to make sure you light up every room. Apply to areas where light naturally illuminates – cheek bones, nose, brow bone, forehead, cupid's bow and collar bones to make them pop.

Blend like a pro with LUNA by Lisa’s Mocha Contour, formerly known as shade Gemstone from our Pearl and Glow Palette. Mocha Contour is a cool and creamy powder that will enhance natural dimensions to create show-stopping definition, leaving your face looking naturally chiselled and sculpted. Bronze up with Coco Bronzer, a matte bronzing powder that can help brighten even the palest of complexions for a sun-kissed radiance. Accentuate a tan, define cheekbones or build an all-over colour for a post-vacay glow.

Choose from four new LUNA by Lisa blushers – Peachy, Pink Petal, Sassy and Moody – all soft, buildable and sheer shades to add warmth and radiance to every skin tone while enlivening the complexion. It’s about time we let Peachy take centre stage. The iconic blush, formerly known as Moonlight from the Pearl and Glow Palette, is here to stay. Pink Petal’s soft, pink hue lifts the complexion while Sassy and Moody both give your cheeks the perfect burst of colour.

Instantly perfect your complexion with LUNA by Lisa’s new Setting Powder. The ultra-file formula dusts onto skin to deliver weightless, comfortable coverage, while smoothing the skin and setting your base. No lines, no creases, just a perfected real-skin finish. Forget beauty touch-ups, lock in your look with the Matte, Vitamin or Glow Setting Spray, which all offer long lasting power while keeping your make-up set all day, every day. Shake well, hold the bottle 20-25cm from face and spray. Lightweight, breathable and oh-so calming.

Speaking about LUNA by Lisa’s Face Collection Launch, Lisa Jordan, said; “We have been working SO hard on this collection for so long, and I’m just thrilled that I can finally share it with you all. This new face collection has everything you need from primers to blushes, contours to setting sprays, and so much more. We’ve also brought back some cult favourites from other palettes and previous Holiday collections that people have been crying out for, so it's really exciting. I hope you all love the collection as much as I do! ”

LUNA by Lisa’s Face Collection is cruelty free and is available to purchase now on www.lunabylisa.ie and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide. Prices range from €13.00 – €15.00.

And while you are stocking up, pick up one of the new cute LUNA by Lisa Beauty Bags too – they are perfect for on the go, travel or a night out with the girls! It’s super handy to throw all your products into, close it up and you’re ready to go. When you open it out it turns into a portable glam station where you can easily see all your products. RRP €16.00.