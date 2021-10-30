LUNA by Lisa launches her best lipstick collection yet

LUNA by Lisa has just added five new matte lipsticks to define your lips and brighten your smile. The new, precision lipsticks have a satin matte finish and come in five long-wearing shades that are blendable, buildable and effortlessly chic!

Like a best friend, a universally flattering lip shade is a rare find. That's why they've created Prinny, a warm, friendly and fun peach designed to bring out your best! This complexion-saving shade was specially formulated with an undertone of pink to brighten and whiten your eyes and smile. Or go full-nude with Cloudy, an all-rounder that has been expertly balanced with complementary hues of pink, brown and nude a.k.a, the perfect nude.

The perfect balance of nude and raspberry with a deep, cool tone, Lush is one of those shades that suits just about everyone. Think of it as an amplified version of your natural lip shade, nude… but pink! Cream Cake is uniquely designed to bring out those warm undertones you never knew you had! An autumnal peachy-brown shade that’s sure to spice up cold-weather days. While Honey Kiss is a true nude, a go-with-anything shade is everything you need for perfect, full and kissable lips.

Enhance your pout by pairing our newest additions with a LUNA by Lisa Lip Liner. Go full Peach with our Prinny Matte Lipstick and matching Prinny Lip Liner. Cloudy Matte Lipstick works beautifully with our Garnet Liner for a natural match or Honeymoon Lip Liner for a deeper colour. Lush Matte Lipstick is perfectly paired with our Morganite Lip Liner, while both Cream Cake and Honey Kiss work best with Garnet Lip Liner. Apply effortlessly for long-lasting colour and fuller lips.

Our favourite so far? Honey Kiss

Speaking about LUNA by Lisa’s new Matte Lipsticks, Lisa Jordan, said; “I’m so excited that you can finally get your hands on our new lipsticks! You know me, I’m all about lips and I’ve designed these shades to suit all occasions. The formula is so hydrating and each of the shades have a gorgeous matte satin finish – I just know you’ll love them as much as I do.”

LUNA by Lisa’s new Matte Lipsticks are cruelty free, and are available to purchase for €10.00 each on www.lunabylisa.ie and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide.