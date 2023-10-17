Lucy Mecklenburgh shares update following daughter’s hospital stay

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared a health update on her daughter Lilah after she was hospitalised.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shares Lilah with her Coronation Street star husband Ryan Thomas. The couple are also proud parents to their three-year-old son Roman.

At the beginning of the week, Lucy shared a photo of herself and her 17-month-old daughter curled up in a hospital bed and revealed her tot was unwell, meaning they couldn't go on a trip to Portugal.

Lucy and Ryan shared the good news last night that Lilah was home from the hospital and now that the little one is on the mend, Lucy has shared an insight into why her daughter was hospitalised and how she is now.

Lucy headed to her Instagram Stories to share the details to her 1.7M followers and started off by stating, “Lilah’s doing well. We’re still not 100% sure what was wrong with her. She had a really high infection marker temperature”.

“Lilah gets rigors, it’s where she shakes when she gets a temperature. She’d had it before… but yeah, we’re not entirely sure what it is. I’m waiting for her test results but she’s improving”.

“But she’s not seeming to tolerate antibiotics very well, keeps being sick on me. But she never lets you know she’s poorly because she’s such a happy little thing that sometimes it works against her because I don’t know until it gets really bad”.

Credit: Lucy Mecklenburgh Instagram

The 32-year-old continued, “But she’s absolutely fine and now she’s having a nap and I’m just hoping she can keep today’s antibiotics down. Just waiting on bloods and urine results so we have a bit of a clearer picture of what it was”.

“In herself now she’s fine anyway but yeah it’s just been full on. The most important things she’s on the mend and she’s definitely like 100% better than she was a few days ago so that’s really good news".

Lucy went on to say, “It’s just one of those things and she’s fine now, that’s the main thing. So we were all meant to be in Portugal now which is slightly gutting. It’s like a family holiday but also work for me because it’s my first Results retreat out there”.

Credit: Lucy Mecklenburgh Instagram

“I’m rearranging and going as soon as Lilah’s fully better and we’re all going to head out there so that’ll be really lovely”, she added before posting a sweet video of Lilah and her playing together.

When the mum-of-two first revealed her tot was spending time in hospital, she took to social media to explain, “Meant to be boarding a plane now to @rwlresultsretreats in Portugal but this little one had other ideas”.

“Everyone on the @rwl retreat this week, have the most amazing time! I'm very jealous, the itinerary, menu and team is incredible. Hoping to join when Lilah is all better. Now I just need to focus on giving her lots of mummy cuddles and getting her back to feeling healthy and well”.