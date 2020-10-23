Lucy Mecklenburgh gets judged for breastfeeding in public

Former TOWIE star and new mum Lucy Mecklenburgh admits that she receives looks of “disgust” while out breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby in public.

The 29-year-old has had enough of these hurtful judgements, and took to Instagram last night to share her experience and thoughts on the matter, along with a photograph of her breastfeeding her son, Roman.

“I’ve been getting a few looks lately while breastfeeding in public. Hearing comments like ‘why wouldn’t she use a Muslin’ or an awkward glance of disgust,” Lucy wrote.

“I think maybe as Roman is quite big for his age wearing size 9-12month clothes some people think it’s unnecessary to breastfeed a baby of that age.”

The new mum then went on to outline the many health benefits derived from breastfeeding according to the Medela website. These include, “helping your baby digest new solid foods into their diet, baby is more likely to eat a range of flavoured foods, helps baby with teething and provides ongoing protection”.

As Lucy explains, “During the months 6 -12 and beyond you’ve probably already realised that babies are much more active and will try to put everything in their mouth! Your breastmilk is still jam-packed with protection and antibodies, even after 6 months. And I’m sure you can imagine why they need this!”

“Our bodies are super clever and have made it possible for our babies to safely explore their surroundings with all their senses, yet still be protected whilst they grow and taste almost everything!” she added.

Lucy went on to express how beneficial breastfeeding is for both baby and mum. “Breastfeeding and making breast milk also has health benefits for you. The more you breastfeed, the greater the benefits,” the former reality star stated, adding a list of health benefits for mums who chose to breastfeed, according to the NHS.

“I will not cover Roman with a Muslin the same as you won’t eat your pizza with a blanket over your head. I will not hide away or be made to feel ashamed or embarrassed for feeding my baby,” the new mum proudly stated.

This brave and honest post garnered quite a lot of love and attention from other mums alike.

Myleene Klas agreed, “I’ve never covered my baby’s head! I’m with you mama.”

Meanwhile, Rochelle Humes, who just gave birth to her third child last week praised, “Say it louder for the people at the back.”