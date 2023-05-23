Lucy Kennedy calls for women to fundraise for charity this mini-marathon season

Ireland’s leading fundraising platform, iDonate.ie, is working with TV presenter, breakfast radio host and busy mum of three Lucy Kennedy, to help launch their marathon competition for fundraisers, ahead of the Mini Marathon season in June.

Lucy, who is a big supporter of Irish charities and an advocate for women making time to look after their mental and physical health, is working with the fundraising platform to help make fundraising easier for women taking part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin and participants joining the Cork City Marathon this summer.

iDonate have launched an initiative that will see participants who fundraise using the platform for the Women’s Mini Marathon or Cork City Marathon, entered into a draw to win a holiday worth €2,500. Anyone who raises over €100 for a charity on iDonate will be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, as well as a €2,500 donation to their chosen charity.

Marathon participants can set up a personal fundraising page on iDonate now for either of the June marathons to be in with a chance to win.

Speaking about the launch of this fundraising initiative, Lucy said she is proud to be supporting an Irish business and believes the June running events are the ideal goals for women who want to make more time for themselves.

“I love the idea that iDonate has created a way for people to easily raise money for charities they feel passionate about, whilst also being able to support an Irish, family-run business at the same time,” she said.

“The Mini Marathon gives women a great opportunity to get out into the fresh air and start moving after a long winter and there is nothing better for both our physical health as well as our mental wellbeing. As a busy mum of three, it’s crucial for me to get some time to take a walk and get outside. I’m up so early for the breakfast show, that I make time for my walks with Riley in the evenings. That’s my me time!

Whether you walk the mini marathon with a friend, or you want to set a goal to improve your fitness, I would encourage everyone to dust off their runners, set up a fundraising page on iDonate and get moving. If nothing else, the fantastic prize that’s up for grabs should serve as a good motivator!"

IDonate is committed to making giving easier, with a range of fundraising offerings available to Irish consumers. The Irish owned, family run business has supported over 4000 causes since its founding in 2011 with over 2 million donors nationwide.

Most recently, iDonate has provided support on a huge number of national fundraisers, including some noteworthy campaigns such as the Charlie Bird Hand of Friendship Walk with Samaritans, the LauraLynn Locks of Love Campaign and Run 100, an Irish Heart Foundation initiative, to name a few.

Speaking on the launch of the latest competition initiative, Alan Coyne, Chief Technical Officer at iDonate, said:

“We’re delighted to announce the launch of our marathon fundraiser giveaway and we want those who choose iDonate to know that they are supporting a family run, Irish owned business creating local jobs. We hope that our latest initiative encourages people to not only raise much needed funds for so many crucial charities nationwide, but also to look after their own needs and wellbeing. Getting outside and moving towards a fitness goal, however big or small, can make a huge difference to our health and any funds you raise while doing so will make a difference to the charities that we support.

We look forward to seeing lots of Irish causes benefiting from this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon and Cork City Marathon and to seeing even more Irish fundraisers using iDonate this year."

To set up a personal fundraising page on iDonate, visit www.idonate.ie and simply click, ‘start a fundraiser’.