Lucy Fitz says she’s ‘staying hopeful’ as waters break at 18 weeks

Lucy Ftz has revealed she is ‘staying hopeful’ but is ‘physically and mentally drained’ as her waters have broken at 18 weeks into her pregnancy.

The Irish influencer shared the worrying news on her Instagram Stories when she posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

Lucy explained, “Always hate going MIA on here for a few days so I’m gonna pop this story up to let you all know that, unfortunately my waters broke at just 18 weeks pregnant”.

“It’s now a waiting game, to see what’s going to happen- obviously baby needs waters to survive, but there’s still a little heartbeat there, she’s a fighter and has been since day 1”.

“I’m now at high risk of infection so I’m going to be monitored here for awhile, possibly a week. Keep us in your thoughts, no matter what happens here I’m so proud of our little girl and the fighter she so clearly is and has been right from the beginning (ahh I’m welling up typing this)”.

The Limerick native, who is currently based in Barcelona, added, “This has been such a tough journey for us and it just seems to be one thing after the next, I’m trying to stay hopeful, but you know yourself when you’re met with the facts”.

“We’re both so drained physically & mentally, but hopefully I’ll bounce back soon. Love you all”.

Credit: Instagram

Two hours after sharing the news, Fitzgibbon shared a black a white video of her rubbing her bump with the caption, “Cherishing this time”.

The social media star announced she and her boyfriend were expecting a child together in October by posting a sweet collection of videos that showed her finding out she is pregnant, her boyfriend kissing her baby bump, and attending hospital visits.

When announcing she is pregnant, Lucy wrote, “From highest of highs, to lowest of lows.. our miracle baby is on the way”.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lucy at this time.