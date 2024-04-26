Lucy Fallon thanks fans for support after sharing miscarriage story

Lucy Fallon has reached out to her fans after she opened up about suffering a tragic miscarriage.

During a new episode of ITVbe’s Drama Queens, the Coronation Street actress revealed she suffered a heartbreaking baby loss before she and her boyfriend Ryan Ledson welcomed their son Sonny into the world in January 2023.

After speaking about the difficult experience on the reality TV programme, many fans shared supportive messages for Lucy on social media.

Now, Lucy has taken to Instagram to thank the public for their kind words.

The 28-year-old posted a photo of her and Ryan with their son to her 563K followers and wrote, “thank you so much for all your gorgeous messages about last nights ep of @dramaqueensitv”.

“we had a super difficult start to 2022 and talking about it brings back a lot of painful memories. i’m equally comforted and heartbroken to know so many of you can relate to our situation”.

“we have been so lucky to create our little family and i feel very grateful every single day to be in the position that we are in. i know for a lot of people it can be very different. thank you to my ryan for being everything you are to us and to our sonny for being the sunshine we needed the most x”.

Fallon closed off by quoting, “‘and when it looked like the sun couldn’t shine anymore, i saw a rainbow in the clouds’”.

The message comes after Lucy opened up on the latest episode of Drama Queens about suffering a miscarriage in 2022.

During the episode, Lucy got emotional as she reflected on the difficult time for her and Ryan.

She explained, “In the first year that me and Ryan were together, I fell pregnant for the first time. We was really, really, really excited. And we booked a scan…”.

“We went for the first scan and I didn't expect that anything would be wrong and she [the nurse] told us that there was no heartbeat and the baby had died”.

Fallon added, “That was one of the most difficult things that me and Ryan have had to go through and I think I really struggled with it after because it felt like everybody sort of moved on, everyone’s lives went back to normal and I felt like I couldn’t”.