Lucinda is the first Islander this year to land a major fashion deal

Lucinda Strafford is the first Love Island contestant this year to land a major fashion deal, as is the norm when popular Islanders leave the villa.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, 21-year-old Lucinda shared the exciting news that she has been appointed the new brand ambassador for online fashion retailer, I Saw It First, who are the same company that supplied many of the outfits worn on Love Island this year.

On top of that, Lucinda will also be bringing out her very own clothing line with the brand, which is due to launch this Thursday at 6pm.

“You guys guessed it! I am @isawitfirst new ambassador and #LUCINDAXISAW is coming Thursday 6pm,” she excitedly announced on Instagram.

“This edit is amazing and I honestly cannot wait for you all to see what I have been working on.”

According to the former Islander, her first collection will feature plenty of day-to-night looks, including everything from “comfy lounge pieces to glam going-out looks.”

“I am such a big fan of the brand and loved wearing their clothes in the villa so it was a definite YES when they approached me to be one of their ambassadors… Announcing this alongside my first ever collection with them is a dream come true,” Lucida said.

Delighted for their fellow Islander, several other stars from this year’s series were quick to offer their congratulations, with fan-favourite Liberty Poole commenting, “Proud of you babes that’s amazing !! Look gorgeous as always.”

“Can’t wait to see the new collection,” wrote Lucinda’s former flame Aaron Francis.

Love Island winner Liam Reardon simply commented, “Smashed it,” followed by a heart emoji.

Lucinda first appeared on this year’s series of Love Island as a late-entry bombshell alongside winner Millie Court. Lucinda first coupled up with Brad McCelland before he was dumped from the island in a shock twist.

Lucinda then turned her affections towards Aaron Francis with the two coupling up, before they were voted out of the villa together days later as one of the least popular pairings. Shortly after arriving back in the UK, Lucinda confirmed that she and Aaron were no longer an item.

Now it seems the Brighton native has returned to her ex Irish beau, 21-year-old footballer Aaron Connolly.