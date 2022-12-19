Luca Bish has to cut family holiday short as his home was broken into

Love Island star Luca Bish unfortunately had to cut his family holiday in Switzerland short as his home was broken into.

Luca shares his home with his older sister Claudia and revealed to his 1.5M Instagram followers earlier today that thieves broke in while they were on a trip.

Sharing the unnerving news to his Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old wrote, “Thank you to all of you that asked how Switzerland was- it was lovely, much needed quality family time which we haven't done in years”.

“With that being said, sadly the holiday was cut short. Going into the public eye comes with so many positives, and I want to be able to share my day to day with you without the fear or assumption that there are people watching with ill intentions”.

The reality TV star continued, “Last night mine and my sisters home was broken into. Materialistic things can be replaced, however my family fearing being in our home and knowing you've been violated in such a way is a feeling you can never describe”.

“Fortunately we have high security throughout the home, so everything is now with the police. Be careful this time of year and keep safe”.

Luca rose to fame earlier this year on Love Island, where he was coupled up with Gemma Owens. The pair made it to the final of the dating show and continued their relationship outside of the villa.

Just last month, the couple confirmed they had gone their separate ways with Gemma announcing the news first saying, “I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now”.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters”.

Shortly after the break-up announcement, Luca took to Instagram to reveal the couple had only split a few hours previously and hadn’t expected the news to be shared so soon and without his knowledge.

Bish explained, “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup”.

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways”.