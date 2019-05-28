Love Without Limits: Boohoo and Boohoo Man launch Pride collection

Pride month is one of the greatest, and most colourful times of the year: Fashion needs to follow suit.

The entire month represents the LGBTQ+ communities around the world showing strength and defiance in the face of hate and discrimination, and with their strength comes rainbow flags, glitter and a welcoming atmosphere.

Online retailers boohoo and boohooMAN have created an exclusive collection just in time for Pride, which launched globally this week.

'Love Without Limits' is all about empowering and celebrating the queer community by offering designs which appeal to people from all walks of life, no matter who they love.

A wide range of trend-led designs were inspired by the idea of unity and standing together. Loving one another ultimately makes a more accepting world, and slogan prints embody this messaging this year,

T-shirts with the words; 'Validity’, ‘Unity’, ‘Proud To Be’ and most importantly ‘Love Without Limits’ are all available for those inside and outside the queer community.

The range features over 100 pieces spanning hats, jewellery, shoes and other accessories, as well as colour-pop clothing and slogan t-shirts.

There are some gorgeous tie-dye outfits, festival tops, block colours and cropped clothing pieces for you to enjoy, with stripes being incorporated to reflect the inclusion of the colours within the new Pride flag.

There are pieces for those who want to make a bold statement, but also more subtle styles. We absolutely adore these unisex multi-coloured denim jackets:

You may have noticed that the male model in the incredible campaign is Shae Pulver, a rising star influencer who is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

CEO of boohooMAN, Samir Kamani, commented on the launch of their Pride collection:

“Both boohoo and boohooMAN are proud to come together again to create their third Pride collection. We believe as a brand that diversity and inclusion are to be celebrated and what better time to celebrate self-love than during Pride."

The products are available in sizes XS – XXL and ranges from €5 – €45 and 10 percent of all profits will be divided between OutRight Action International and the LGBT Foundation.

Our online information, evidence and advice reaches 600,00 people every year with quality information about LGBT issues. Check out our website at https://t.co/JpO1Lam71g pic.twitter.com/EC6vy82YVu — LGBT Foundation (@LGBTfdn) May 26, 2019

OutRight Action International fight to protect and advance the dignity and human rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Founded in 1990, OutRight strengthen queer communities through trainings and grants, holds governments accountable and prove through data that discrimination has very real consequences.

LGBT Foundation is a national charity which offers advice, support and important information services to lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans communities. Both charities are working to secure a safe, healthy and equal future for all LGBTQ+ people.