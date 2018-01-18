SHEmazing!
Love soars to new heights as Pope Francis weds couple at 36,000 ft

Love was quite literally in the air this week when whe two air stewards had their marriage officiated by Pope Francis during a flight to Chile.

Paula Podest, 39, and Carlos Ciufardi, 41, who have been together for 10 years, were both working as flight attendants on the Catholic leader's plane when the idea struck.

The pair, who have two children together, have been civilly married since 2010 and had been planning to hold a religious ceremony.

However, their plans were halted after the church they had planned to marry in was damaged in a earthquake.

After explaining their circumstances, Pope Francis offered to officiate their marriage there and then – 36,000 feet above sea level.

“What he said to us is very important: ‘This is the sacrament the world needs, the sacrament of marriage’,” Ciufardi told reporters.

“Hopefully this will motivate couples around the world to get married.”

A photo released by The Vatican shows a handwritten document, signed by the Pope, validating the couple's marriage.

Twitter users were quick to congratulate the happy couple and commend Pope Francis for his kind act. 

Talk about taking love to new heights…

