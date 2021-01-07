Zara Holland pleads guilty for breaking Covid rules in Barbados

Former Love Island star Zara Holland has pleaded guilty for breaching Covid-19 rules while in Barbados with her boyfriend. As a result, the 25-year-old will now have to pay a fine of €4,895.

It’s been reported that Zara tried to ‘flee’ the island with her boyfriend Elliott Love after he tested positive for coronavirus, a direct breach of Covid laws in Barbados. One Elliot has tested positive for Covid-19 the pair were then instructed to travel to a coronavirus quarantine facility at the Paragon Military Base.

Instead though, Zara Elliott headed for Grantley Adams International Airport, where they were arrested by officials on Monday.

According to Zara though, this was all one big misunderstanding. “I firstly want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay,” her statement read.

“I am currently working with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.”

“I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family.”

It appears though that Zara actually got off quite lucky, as she could have been charged a fine up to €20,000 or even sentenced to up to a year in prison.