Love Island’s Zara breaks her silence following her shocking exit

The Love Island villa has been rocked by another dramatic dumping!

Viewers were shocked last night when glowing bombshell Zara was dumped from the villa after not being picked to be in a couple by any of the male Islanders.

Tom, who had been coupled up with Zara but had recently called it quits with her, had the chance to save her, but he decided to couple up with Ellie instead.

Credit: Love Island / ITV

Speaking in her post-exit interview, Zara confirmed that she didn’t have any regrets about taking a chance on Tom. “I went in with an open mind. Tom isn’t my usual type at all so that was new to me, but I was being open minded as I knew the experience was all about pushing myself out of my comfort zone,” she explained.

The 25-year-old went on to say that she believed that she and Tom (23) could have had a lasting relationship together. “I did think there could be potential with Tom. He’d told me he’d been in a long-term relationship, so I already knew he was capable of being committed. The age difference was a bit of a barrier for me – girls mature faster than guys,” she teased.

Credit: Love Island / ITV

In the end, Zara knew that ending her relationship with Tom was the right thing for her to do. “I genuinely think me and Tom calling it a day was the best thing that we could have done because we weren’t ever actually on the same page. Like a flame, we burned quick, and it was just more physical attraction,” she detailed.

Moving away from her relationship with Tom, Zara went on to reveal who she was the closest to in the villa. “I got on with everybody, but definitely Tanya and Tanyel. They got me and really took the time to understand me,” she beamed. “Shaq too, me and him got on like a house on fire!” she noted.

Credit: Love Island / ITV

Lastly, Zara was asked who she thinks will go the distance as a couple. “Jessie and Will. If either of them are prepared to travel, or move, their energies really do match up, they really get along with each other,” she shared.

“I do genuinely think that Tanya and Shaq will last, too,” she confirmed.

You can catch more Love Island drama tonight on Virgin Media 2 at 9pm!