Love Island’s Will shares cute snaps of him & Jessie at his farm

Love Island stars Will and Jessie may not have made it to the final of Love Island but their relationship is growing even more outside of the villa.

After returning home to the UK, the TikToker brought his Australian girlfriend to London to get some photos outside Buckingham Palace before they headed to Will’s farm so he could introduce Jessie to his animals.

The pair shared a sweet snap of themselves kissing while holding two of Will’s lambs, as well as them posing with the cute animals, in a joint post to Instagram.

Will captioned the pictures, “To the Villa, to London, to the FARM. What a crazy, wonderful and life lasting journey this has been. We made friends for life, met each other and more importantly have fallen in love”.

The 23-year-old continued, “We are so happy that we got this opportunity as without it we may have never met”.

“We just want to thank all of you for the love and support we have gotten, we really couldn’t have done it without you. Love you all Will & Jessie”.

Many pals and fans of the couple headed to the comments to reveal how happy they were to see the two of them together outside of the villa, including many Love Island stars.

Credit: Instagram

Claudia Fogarty wrote, “They’re back”, followed by heart eyes and a heart emoji.

“Omg I love this”, penned Rosie Seabrook, while Ellie Spence added, “Forever my favs love you guys”.

Fans shared how disappointed they were that Will and Jessie only came in fifth place instead of making it all the way to the end.

“Robbed of the final, my winners from day 1”, said one of their fans. A second wrote, “Lovely couple love you two . You two should have won, winners in my eyes good luck for the future”.