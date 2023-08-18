Love Island’s Will admits reason why he unfollowed Casey & Tom

Will Young has opened up about his rumoured ‘feud’ with two of his Love Island co-stars.

The English farmer narrowly missed out on a place in the final of this year’s winter series, alongside his girlfriend Jessie Wynter.

Since leaving the villa, fans have speculated that Will is no longer friends with two of his castmates, Casey O’Gorman and Tom Clare. The three lads formed a ‘bromance’ during their time on the ITV dating show, with their co-stars even nicknaming them ‘The Three Musketeers’.

However, in the months following the series, Will has spent his time travelling the world with Jessie, while Tom and Casey have chosen to move in together and go on several trips together. Earlier this week, fans then discovered that Will had unfollowed Tom and Casey on Instagram.

Now, in an interview with Heat, Will has explained the reason behind the friendship breakdown.

Speaking at the PrettyLittleThing x Indiyah Polack launch party last night, the 23-year-old went into detail.

"So they [Tom, Casey, Ron Hall and Kai Fagan] went out for dinner. I was invited but I couldn't go – I live out of the city, I'm working on the farm and focusing on my girlfriend. They had their dinner and from what I saw on their Stories had a couple of drinks, had a good time and then later that night Ron removed me from the group chat,” Will revealed.

"I was really confused but I sat back and thought, you've got four people sat at a table, a conversation about me would have happened, I don't know what it is, so although Ron removed me, I think it was a whole group situation,” he continued.

Will then went on to explain how this factored into his decision to unfollow.

"Not one of them have messaged me or added me back into the group chat. So I thought, do you know what? I don't want the stress in my life, so I unfollowed them. That's basically what happened,” he concluded, adding that he’d “rather chill out with Jessie and live on the farm.”