Love Island’s Wes Nelson hospitalised after losing consciousness

Wes Nelson has been hospitalised after losing his vision and consciousness while at home.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa in 2018 and came in fourth place with Megan Barton-Hanson, has been preparing to go on tour around the UK and Ireland as he shares a concerning health update.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Wes shared a snap of himself in a hospital bed and dressed in a patient gown as he holds his thumb up.

He explained what happened to him to his 1.4M followers by stating, “So yesterday I randomly started to lose vision/consciousness in my house!”.

“Managed to get to my neighbours who took care of me and got me to hospital in the ambulance”.

The Nice To Meet Ya singer then revealed he had multiple tests done and the overall outcome was positive.

“Won't go into detail but we did a bunch of tests and throughout the day and they've have told me I'm all good now”.

Luckily, Nelson closed off by adding, “I feel LOADS better today! Got the green light for TOUR tomorrow”, so concert goers shouldn't worry.

Credit: Instagram

Wes and Megan went their separate ways at the beginning of 2019, just months after their time in the villa.

The 25-year-old's tour will kick off in Glasgow tomorrow, before he heads to Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin and London.

As well as starring in Love Island, Wes appeared on Dancing on Ice, The X Factor: Celebrity, as well as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.