Love Island’s Uma addresses negative reactions to her shock exit

Love Island’s Uma has hit back at negative reactions towards her relationship with Wil.

The reality stars surprised viewers last week when they suddenly left the Love Island villa together, as Uma chose to follow Wil when he was dumped from the series.

Their departure came at a fraught time for the couple, as they were rebuilding their bond after Wil was unfaithful to Uma during Casa Amor.

Since their exit, the pair have made things official between them by becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, and sharing declarations of love.

Now, in their first official interview since leaving the villa, Uma has taken the opportunity to address viewers’ negative reactions to her choice to leave for Wil.

During last night’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun, host Maya Jama asked Uma to share her thoughts on the concerns surrounding her relationship.

“I think it’s understandable. I understand why some people would be like, ‘What the hell?’” the 23-year-old replied.

“But you know, feelings are feelings and I’m going to stay true to myself always,” Uma added.

Maya then went on to ask Wil “what is it about each other that you love?”, to which he responded: “Obviously, I think everyone's fallen in love with Uma. You know what I mean? And in my case, it’s just, like, so much.”

“I knew from the second I met her that I could have easily loved her. Everything she’s done for me on the show. Her personality, obviously she’s beautiful. Everything about her, like, it’s just perfect,” he continued.

The couple also confirmed that they intend to move in with each other, as Wil explained: “I think it’s definitely something that we’ll be looking to do, probably pretty soon, to be honest, because [Uma] is so far from me.”

Following their Aftersun appearance, many Love Island viewers have taken to Instagram to share their thoughts on Uma and Wil.

“She actually loves him, hope he won't hurt her!” one fan wrote.

“I don’t know if i trust him but wish them the best,” another commented.