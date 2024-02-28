Love Island’s Tom Clare opens up on Molly & Callum rekindling hopes

Love Island's Tom Clare has addressed viewers hoping that his partner Molly Smith would rekindle with her ex-boyfriend Callum Jones.

Molly and Tom recently won the first spin-off series of Love Island: All Stars, with Callum ranking in second place with his partner Jess Gale.

However, throughout the series, many viewers expressed on social media that they wished that Molly and Callum would get back together.

Prior to entering the South African villa together, the former couple had previously dated for over three years, before splitting in September of last year.

Now, a few weeks on from leaving Love Island, Tom has spoken out about how the rekindling speculation made him feel.

During an appearance on Sophie Haboo and Melissa Tattam’s podcast Wednesdays, he stated: “I’ve come out and I’ve seen a lot of messages that say Molly and Callum should get back together and it’s s**t to see.”

The 24-year-old went on to note that he did not notice any romantic sparks in the villa between the former flames.

“It is s**t, but in the villa there was no sign of it. If there had been an inkling, if there was flirting, I would have addressed it but there was nothing at all,” he explained.

Tom went on to conclude that he “understands” why viewers were backing Molly and Callum to rekindle their relationship.

“I understand it, they want the fairytale and they had been together a long time but at the end of the day it is still s**t to see,” he detailed.

During the series, it was implied that Tom and co-star Georgia Steel also had history of their own, which Tom has now taken the opportunity to clear up.

“Obviously I must have seen Georgia for two days outside of the villa… we weren’t seeing each other. We weren’t dating or anything like that. I wouldn’t class it as history at all,” he confessed.