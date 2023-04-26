Love Island’s Tom Clare announces split from Samie Elishi

Love Island star Tom Clare has announced the end of his relationship with Samie Elishi.

The pair made it all the way to the final during the winter series of Love Island and finished in third place.

Just one month after the final, Tom has confirmed his and Samie's split after rumours had been circulating they had gone their separate ways.

Sharing a message to his 477K Instagram followers on his Stories, the footballer posted a blank image with a message to his followers to reveal he is now single.

The 23-year-old wrote, “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me & Samie have gone our separate ways”.

“We are still on good terms & I have nothing but love & respect for her”.

Tom closed off by adding, “I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Samie is yet to speak out on social media since Clare announced the end of their relationship.

Fans of the pair were speculating the couple had split up due to their long distance relationship as Samie is based in London, while Tom is in Macclesfield.

Credit: Instagram

While speaking in Chloe Burrows’ YouTube video that was posted last week, Tom and Samie spoke about their time on Love Island and revealed their original reasons for heading into the villa.

When asked if they ‘went on Love Island for love or exposure’, Samie admitted, “I’m going to be honest, mine was the second one. I didn’t expect to meet anyone”.

Tom responded by saying, “I think mine was I really wanted to meet someone, but in the first two weeks I was like, ‘I’m stuffed here, there’s no one for me’”.