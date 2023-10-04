Love Island’s Tom & Casey finally admit why they fell out with Will

Tom Clare and Casey O’Gorman have finally revealed their side of their fallout with Will Young.

The three Love Island stars became close friends in this year’s winter series. However, since leaving the villa in March, the trio have never been seen in public together. Tom and Casey have remained best friends, and Will has embarked on several adventures with his girlfriend, Jessie Wynter.

In an interview with Heat in August, farmer Will admitted that he had since unfollowed Tom and Casey on Instagram. The 24-year-old argued that the pair met up with fellow stars Ron Hall and Kai Fagan, and Will was later deleted from a group chat with the four boys.

Two months on, Tom and Casey have now opened up about their side of the story. Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the duo were asked about the situation.

“We did make time for Will. We invited him to places,” Tom argued.

“I get he’s in a relationship, I get he was going to Australia. But like, when he was in the UK, we’d say, 'We’ll come up to your farm’ or, ‘Let’s meet for a drink’, but we got nothing back, so I think there’s only so much effort you can make with someone before you’re like, ‘Look, this guy is making no effort with me, I can’t do it anymore.’ Which is a shame, because we got on so well,” he continued.

Casey went on to add: “My last five or six messages to him, he read and ignored every one, and I was like, ‘Come on’. We get that you’re busy and you’ve got a girlfriend, and obviously you’re spending more time with her and that’s fine, that’s cool. I get that, but at least have the decency to come back to us and reply to us.”

“Then he went out to this magazine and did an exclusive, saying that we excluded him. It’s just the complete opposite,” the 26-year-old argued.

“It makes us look back at it now and think, was that friendship real? That’s what I question,” Tom concluded, adding: “I still make time for my friends, no matter who I’m with.”