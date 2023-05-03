Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran opens up about Chloe Burrows split

Toby Aromolaran has spoken out about his split from Chloe Burrows.

The former couple were runners-up during the 2021 series of Love Island. Sadly, the pair called time on their romance in October of last year, after 13 months of dating.

Now, a few months after becoming single, Toby has chosen to speak his mind on his love life.

In a recent interview with OK!, the 24-year-old was asked if he has been looking for romance ever since he and Chloe called it quits.

“Romance is dead for a while. I’m sick of romance at the moment,” the semi-pro footballer admitted.

Toby continued by explaining how stardom after the ITV reality show has made things difficult. “I miss being in a couple. But gosh, it’s hard to find someone – even harder after you’ve been on Love Island,” he confessed.

Toby then went on to say that he has been struggling with life in the public eye recently, especially after breaking up with Chloe.

“I did a TikTok with my sister the other day and people are like, ‘She’s a downgrade from Chloe'. She’s my sister, what are you on about?” he exclaimed.

“If I ever get into another relationship, I don’t know if I’ll share that online. I come with baggage,” Toby concluded.

The reality star’s comments come one month after ex Chloe revealed that Toby was the one who chose to end the relationship.

During the first episode of her YouTube series Chloe vs The World, Chloe reminisced with her best friend and Love Island winner Millie Court about her split from Toby.

"Remember when I called you crying? And I was like 'I don't know what's gonna happen, I've been dumped,' and you were like, 'Just live with me,’” the 27-year-old recalled.

Chloe later went on to describe the weeks after her breakup as the "saddest time of my whole life,” adding that there was "no serotonin in my body. I was depressed.”