Love Island’s Teddy Soares breaks silence on Faye Winter split

Teddy Soares has checked in with his fans following his breakup with Faye Winter.

The Love Island stars confirmed last month that they had parted ways, 18 months after leaving the villa.

Since then, Teddy has kept relatively private when it comes to disclosing his thoughts on his recent breakup. However, he has now shared a casual update.

In an Instagram post earlier today, the 28-year-old uploaded some stunning snaps of himself chilling in a London bar – but it was the caption that caught fans’ attention.

“Taking time but we’re getting there,” he penned.

Teddy’s 997K followers subsequently flocked to his comments section, where a few of them were hopeful that the romance spark might not be fully lost yet for the couple.

“Go get her back Teddy,” one wrote.

“They still so broken-hearted, oh I hope they make their way back to each other. Its obvious from both of them, they still love each other,” another replied.

However, many of Teddy’s fans simply wished him well, regardless of his split with Faye.

“Focus on the step in front of you, not the whole staircase,” one follower commented.

"Just keep swimming. You got this!” another added.

Teddy’s subtle hint at his heartbreak comes after Faye opened up about how she has been coping since their relationship ended.

In a recent interview with OK!, Faye detailed that the two of them got “moulded together” during their time on Love Island in 2021.

"We had different dreams and ambitions and I had to respect Teddy’s. We were so similar and we got on so well – he’ll forever have a very special place in my heart – and it feels like I’m grieving someone,” the 27-year-old admitted.

"It’s so hard. I honestly believed he was my soulmate. It’s always hard to come to terms with these things and him not being there to build a life with,” Faye added.