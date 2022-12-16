Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips shares upset over dad’s death

Shaughna Phillips has been speaking candidly about the effect her dad’s death has had on her.

Shaughna – who starred in the 2020 winter series of Love Island – is currently over halfway through her pregnancy, as she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Billy.

Shaugha’s father Eddie tragically passed away in December 2016, after being diagnosed with cancer. Writing in her weekly OK! column, the 28-year-old has opened up about how the loss of her dad has affected her throughout her pregnancy.

“It was my dad's six year anniversary of him passing away on Wednesday”, Shaughna explained. “I haven't really allowed myself to get too upset about my father not being here during my pregnancy. But that morning I did get a little emotional while laying in bed,” she admitted honestly.

However, Shaughna then went on to detail how her growing little one has helped her through her upset. “But the second the feeling started, I felt this huge kick in my belly. It was really cute because it felt as though my baby was telling me not to worry, that everything will be okay,” she detailed sweetly. “It was a very comforting feeling.”

The reality star further described the moment her partner Billy felt their baby kick for the very first time. “He had to stay with his hand on my belly for about 15 minutes before the kick came, but it finally happened,” Shaughna teased. “He actually thought I had tricked him at first. He didn't believe it was real.”

Shaughna noted that for Billy, the presence of their incoming baby truly sunk in when he felt it kick for the first time. “I don't think he realised that's what I've been feeling this whole time. You can try to explain it to someone, but until they've felt it themselves, it's hard to imagine,” she penned.

Shaughna first announced her pregnancy in October of this year, with her due date set for March of next year. We couldn’t be more excited for her!