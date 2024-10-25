Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips shares insight into love life

Shaughna Phillips has been opening up about her current love life.

The former Love Island star welcomed her daughter Lucia into the world in April of last year with her boyfriend Billy.

During Shaughna’s pregnancy, the pair split-up after Billy was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison and Shaughna was set to raise Lucia as a single mum.

Now, Shaughna has confirmed that she and Billy have reconciled and are in a relationship again, admitting she is ‘secure and content’ with her partner.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories earlier today, Shaughna was asked, “Why do you share so much about your life but so little about your love life?”, from one of her 1.4M followers.

She replied by explaining, “Fair comment. It's not my intention, and I do try and speak about Billy more now. There's certain questions I don't answer because I feel like the answers are already out there if people want to know?”.

“I also don't like to give life to certain topics. What's happened has happened and we move on with our life and deal with it the best we can. Thankfully that chapter of our story is soon going to be over”.

“My relationship with Billy is one where I'm happy, secure and content, and that's all I've ever wanted, and all I ever want for Lucia”.

Shaughna went on to reveal, “I don't share pictures of Billy's face because I'm not allowed to currently”.

“Billy should be spending Christmas with us and we can't wait”, she confirmed before adding, “I hope this answers your question and doesn’t leave you more confused than before”.

Phillips was also asked if she has any special plans for the rest of 2024, to which she responded by revealing, “Start making memories with my little family after 2 years of doing it on my own”.

Shaughna also teased fans about new projects she’s been working on as she confirmed, “Launch 2 really exciting projects, one I’ve been working on for over a year and I can’t wait to finally share it with you all”.