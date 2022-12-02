Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips shares her baby’s ‘strange’ music taste

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has shared an insight into her pregnancy journey so far, from painful symptoms and anxiety, to music taste and feeling the baby kick.

Speaking to OK! In her weekly column, Shaughna updated her fans with how her pregnancy is going since announcing the wonderful news that she is expecting back in October.

She firstly explained how her anxiety is getting worse and how she recently got worried when she didn’t see her boyfriend, Billy, for longer than 20 minutes.

“I've had really bad anxiety and I think it must be because I'm pregnant. I feel like the world is a lot more dangerous. I suddenly don't want anyone to leave the house, my boyfriend, my mum… I'm just terrified something is going to happen”.

“Last week, my boyfriend told me he was going to go out to get petrol and that he'd ring me right back. I was like, ‘Alright, no worries’. But after about 20 minutes, I texted saying, 'Are you alright?' and he didn't get back to me, obviously, because he was driving”.

Shaughna continued, “I didn't come to that conclusion though and I was convinced that he'd had a car crash or the petrol station had exploded… I rang his mum to ask if she'd heard from him. It was just so silly because he was driving. It just really panicked me”.

Phillips went on to reveal that now whenever her boyfriend goes out, she asks him to text her as soon as he gets where he’s going, tells him to drive the speed limit, and tries to see if he really needs to go out when it’s raining. “It's tiring, I'm worrying about it all the time”, she admits.

The 28-year-old continued to talk about the ‘awful’ pregnancy side effect she is experiencing- heartburn. “I had heartburn from 9am to when I went to sleep at 10pm the other night- that's 11 hours straight! And the thought of taking Gaviscon makes me feel sick, so I've just been riding it out… It's awful, I can't believe I went the full day with it”.

The former reality TV star then spoke about her baby’s favourite musical artist, sharing that they move whenever this rapper’s songs are played! “I've definitely noticed more of a pattern in terms of the baby's movements now. I tried laying on my side and playing music to the belly recently and it made the baby really, really active”.

“I know some people play classical music, but I played Drake. The baby loved it! It was strange. Billy still can't feel the movements, which is annoying”.

We have to agree, when we hear Drake's catchy music, we also want to move around!