Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips posts exciting labour announcement

Shaughna Phillips is about to become a mum very soon!

The Love Island 2020 star has confirmed that she is in the early stages of labour and will shortly be welcoming her first child into the world.

Earlier today, Shaughna took to Instagram and shared a video montage of this morning’s events. The short video showcases the 28-year-old going from getting her glam makeup done, to then being transported to hospital in a taxi to have an unexpected checkup.

“Soooo what started as a ‘come to work with me’ reel, turned into a ‘come to the hospital with me’ reel,” Shaughna teased in the caption of her video.

“I had my last job before baby this morning, an international women’s day panel, and just before my cab arrived, things took a turn and I was on the way to the hospital, and have been told I’m in early labour,” she further exclaimed.

Shaughna then went on to thank her makeup artist for her help as the situation progressed. “@annalingis went from make up artist to midwife REAL QUICK!”, she wrote.

Lastly, Shaughna confirmed that it is just a matter of time before her little one arrives. “Home now, baby still tucked up nicely, and waiting for nature to do it’s thang,” she penned.

Since posting her exciting update, the reality star has received a tonne of well-wishes from her followers.

“I think baby wanted to meet their glam mumma,” Shaughna’s friend and makeup artist Anna Lingus replied.

“Aw sounds like baby is coming so soon! You will be amazing!”, one fan wrote.

“So excited for you, all the best with the labour,” commented another.

We’re sending our best wishes to Shaughna for her labour, and we hope her new bundle of joy arrives safely!