Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips opens up about boyfriend’s arrest

Shaughna Phillips has spoken out about her boyfriend’s arrest and how she has been dealing with life as her due date nears.

The former Love Island star, who is currently 33 weeks pregnant, announced that she and Billy were expecting their first child together back in October.

Towards the end of January, news broke that Billy had been arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Now, writing in her OK! column, Shaughna has detailed how she is since the arrest. She revealed, “After a challenging few weeks, obviously, the baby's father isn't around. But my main focus has always been just to prepare for the birth and try to be as calm as possible”.

“I'm good at just saying, ‘Right, the show must go on’”.

“Obviously, Billy's not around, but I don't want to say that I'm doing it on my own, because I'm absolutely not – my family's incredible”.

The former reality TV star added, “It's going to be different, but I don't want to say it's going to be bad”.

Shaughna and Billy have been in a relationship since 2020. After his arrest, a rep told OK!, “Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy”, and added she, “will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries".

Phillips also revealed she’s been prepping baby items with the help of her mum, from ordering a pram to buying bottles and dummies.

“My mum and I went shopping the other day and bought some more blankets and towels, too. My mum is worse than me!”.

“The novelty of buying baby clothes and gear has started to wear off for me, but every time we're out she's like, ‘Look at this, look at this’”.

Shaughna went on to say, “I've also packed the baby's hospital bag and my own one. I'm practically good to go now. This is the first time I've kind of felt ready”.