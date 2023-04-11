Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips marks special occasion with baby Lucia

Shaughna Phillips has a lot to celebrate today!

The former Love Island contestant is turning 29 years old today, exactly one week after welcoming her first child into the world. On April 4, Shaughna became a mum to a daughter named Lucia.

In co-ordination with her birthday, Shaughna chose to do something exciting with her new baby girl.

Taking to social media earlier today, the reality star shared two adorable photos – one of herself and Lucia out and about in a café, and another of little Lucia with her birth certificate.

“Happy birthday to me & happy 1 week to my dream girl Lucia, the only present mama could ever wish for,” Shaughna penned in the caption of her post.

Shaughna then confirmed that she chose today to legally register her daughter. “Lucia also became an official person today! Life is so much more now, I’m obsessed,” she added.

Credit: Shaughna Phillips Instagram

In the comments section of her post, the new mum then went on to receive an influx of birthday wishes from many famous faces, including some of her fellow Love Island alumni.

“Happy birthday my beautiful girl!!”, wrote Demi Jones, who starred alongside Shaughna in the dating show’s first winter series in 2020.

“Happy birthday you gorgeous mama! And congratulations to baby Lucia! Have an amazing day angel,” commented Andrea-Jane ‘AJ’ Bunker.

“Happy birthday mama! X”, added former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

After several days of being in the early stages of labour, Shaughna confirmed on Thursday afternoon that her baby had finally arrived.

The reality star shared a heartwarming image of herself cradling her newborn daughter in her arms in hospital, as she announced her arrival.

“My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer,” she gushed in her caption at the time.

Happy birthday to Shaughna!