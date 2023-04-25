Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips gets candid about ‘crippling anxiety’

Shaughna Phillips has opened up about the anxiety she has been experiencing after becoming a mum.

The former Love Island star gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Lucia, on April 4.

Since then, the 29-year-old has remained incredibly candid about life as a mum, and has now decided to share a huge step she has taken towards beating her anxiety.

Earlier today, Shaughna took to Instagram to upload a sweet snap of baby Lucia sleeping soundly in her car seat, as the new mum gives a thumbs up to the camera.

“First drive on my own? Complete it m8,” Shaughna exclaimed at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

“Now I know this might not be a big deal to most people, but to me this was H U G E,” she continued, explaining how severe her anxiety is.

“I can’t explain how crippling my anxiety has been since Lucia arrived, I had anxiety through my pregnancy and I really thought it would ease up once she was here but my god I was wrong,” Shaughna confessed, adding that she “may need to speak to my doctor about for some help with.”

However, the reality star is determined to persevere. “I know the more I let my anxiety stop me from doing things, the more Lucia will miss out on, and I’m determined to not let it get the better of me!” she insisted, praising her “small steps”.

Shaughna then concluded her caption with a disclaimer for her 1.4M fans. “(Before the mum police come for me, just want to assure you that passenger airbags were turned off, seatbelt was used correctly, it’s legal for her to be in the front with me, she was strapped in securely, picture was taken when I was parked, and if there’s anything else I’ve forgotten, I done that right as well lol)”, she teased.

Since sharing her honest update, Shaughna has received an abundance of support from her followers.

“Yes mumma you’ve got this!!” one fan wrote.

“I have had anxiety and it's nice to see a mummy talking about it,” another added.

Well done to Shaughna for showing the candid side of mum life!