Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips fears for her baby’s health

Shaughna Phillips has been opening up about her pregnancy!

The 2020 Love Island star recently published a tell-all column with OK!, in which she revealed that she is terrified of having a C-section.

“I had my 20 week scan last Friday and found out my baby is in breech, which means the baby's head is at the top of my belly, while the feet are at the bottom,” the 28-year-old wrote.

“I'm a little nervous about that because if the position stays the same, I can't have the natural birth I want,” she continued. “I'll have to have a C-section.”

Shaughna went on to detail that she has received the best possible advice from medical professionals. “My doctors have said that babies turn all the time, so I have some time until week 35 – which is when I'll have to make the decision on whether to undergo a medical procedure to turn the baby around,” the expectant mum wrote.

Shaughna also shared that babies in breech are common in her family. “My brother was in breech with my mum and she had the procedure, but it didn't matter in the end because he turned back around before the birth,” she noted. “She also said the procedure was excruciating, so I don't know if I'll go down that route.”

In her writings, Shaughna expressed that she will always put her baby’s needs before her own. “I'll do whatever my doctor thinks is best, because at the end of the day it's about the baby, not me. I'm not really against anything, but I'd like to give birth naturally in hospital,” she admitted.

In October of this year, Shaughna revealed that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Billy. The mum-to-be has also confirmed that the couple have decided not to know the gender of their little one before its arrival – although they were tempted to find out at a recent scan.

“Billy and I looked at each other, because we realised this sonographer knows what we're having and we don't,” Shaughna wrote in her column. “We were quite tempted to find out, but we held strong in the end.”

We’re so excited for the parents-to-be!