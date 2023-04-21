Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips details stressful birth of baby girl

Shaughna Phillips has finally told the story of the birth of her baby girl!

The former Love Island star welcomed daughter Lucia into the world on April 4.

A few weeks after giving birth, the 29-year-old has answered her fans’ requests to share the story of her labour.

During an Instagram Q&A, Shaughna was asked by another expectant mum about Lucia’s birth.

"I was induced at 41+3 and had the dilapan rods for 24 hours, when they were taken out I was 2cm dilated and had my waters broke. That wasn't fun but gas and air deffo helped!” Shaughna teased at the beginning of her lengthy response.

Shaughna continued by explaining how she continued for four hours with little progress. “The pain was manageable but when I realised I hadn't dilated any more I felt so deflated,” she admitted.

Credit: Shaughna Phillips Instagram

The new mum went on to joke about her epidural. "I was then offered the hormone drip and was strongly advised to have an epidural because the hormone drip sends your contractions from 0-100! The epidural is the best thing ever invented and I'm so glad I had it!” she recalled.

However, Shaughna then went on to reveal that her labour soon took a stressful turn. "I started pushing at 6:30pm for over an hour but Lucia would come down and slide straight back up and her heart rate was rocketing," she penned.

"I then went in for emergency forceps but as soon as they put them on her head she flipped around so they had to stop that and go ahead with the emergency c section,” she continued.

The reality star noted how much the dramatic turn of events worried her. "As soon as I knew baby was in distress I didn’t care how they got her out, I just wanted her here as quickly and safely as possible! The second I heard her cry every fear I had left my body,” she gushed.

Shaughna concluded her birth story with a final thought. "I was really sad I wasn’t able to give birth how I originally planned, but I always said I’ll have whatever birth needed to get her here, and that was the most important thing to me," she insisted.