Love Island’s Reuben details family’s heartbreaking loss after show

One of Love Island’s newest stars has admitted that he experienced a heartbreaking loss just days after leaving the villa.

Reuben Collins starred in this summer’s series, entering the villa as a bombshell alongside eventual winner Josh Oyinsan.

Reuben, who coupled up with Grace Jackson during his time on the show, has since confirmed that the pair are no longer romantically involved.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, the reality star has now gone on to reveal that his family suffered a devastating loss just days after his exit from Love Island. 

In an interview with MailOnline, the 23-year-old shared the sad news that his grandfather passed away one week after he returned home.

“Before I went in, we were caring for my grandad who was living with us as he had terminal cancer. When I came out, I had a week with him before he passed,” Reuben recalled.

“My family and grandad wanted me to go on [Love Island]. My grandad said go do it as it was a once in a lifetime opportunity and he was watching and cheering us on,” he continued.

The TV star went on to note that his grief from his grandfather’s passing was a factor in his recent split with Grace.

“Coming out and dealing with the new environment and dealing with the stuff at home, there was a lot going on and we were both very busy. I'm quite mentally strong and try to remain as positive as possible but coming back, I've had a lot to deal with,” he admitted.

Reuben praised Grace for being “very supportive” with his family’s loss, and added that she sent him flowers to express her condolences. 

Addressing the pair’s split, he concluded: “We've both been very busy and with the long distance it was difficult. I wish her all the best, she wishes me all the best. There are no bad feelings. We had a great experience together.”

