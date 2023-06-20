Love Island’s Paige Thorne breaks silence on rumours Scott is her ex

Paige Thorne has been addressing some burning Love Island rumours!

The former star, who took part in last year’s summer series, has recently faced speculation that current contestant Scott Van Der Sluis is her ex-fiancé. Now, Paige has chosen to break her silence and confront theories from Love Island viewers.

Last night, the 25-year-old Welsh paramedic took to her Instagram stories and opened up to her followers through a Q&A.

Credit: ITV

One of the first questions Paige was faced with was whether or not she was previously engaged to footballer Scott.

“False news! Absolutely touring for him though,” she penned in response.

The reality star was then asked how she and Scott know each other.

“Met him around 3 years ago through a friend whilst he was living in Swansea,” Paige replied.

Credit: ITV

Unsurprisingly, many of Paige’s 1.4M Instagram followers queried if she has rekindled her romance with her ex Jacques O’Neill. The pair were coupled up during Love Island’s 2022 series and faced tribulations in Casa Amor, but their relationship abruptly ended when Jacques chose to leave the villa without her.

“This kinda question asked alot,” Paige joked in response to fans. “Not too much to say on this because there’s honestly nothing to really say. However we are on good terms and just want each other to be happy.”

Following Jacques’ departure, Paige went on to date bombshell Adam Collard on the show. The couple ended their relationship in October of last year, and Adam later went on to admit that he purposefully chose Paige, who was “the right person to stay on the show.”

Credit: ITV

In her Q&A, Paige was asked if Adam’s admission of a game plan hurt her feelings.

“Only things that hold value in your life can hurt you,” she wrote.

“Let’s not forget it was a game show some were just better at playing it than others. Also a long time ago now so it really doesn’t matter anymore,” she concluded.