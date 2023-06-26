Love Island’s Olivia Attwood shares theory on brutal Molly exit

Olivia Attwood has been talking about all things Love Island!

The former contestant took part in the show’s third season in 2017, and has since found love again by tying the knot with husband Bradley Dack earlier this month.

However, Olivia is still keeping up to date with all of the recent happenings in the villa – and has now shared her thoughts on them!

Credit: Olivia Attwood Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the 32-year-old prompted her 2M followers to a Q&A.

Firstly, one fan queried if the former star could name her least favourite Islander of all time. While she did not give a specific name, Olivia did respond with a few characteristics.

“Anyone of the ones that play it safe/try to copy past islanders it’s just [sleeping emoji],” she teased.

Regarding her own appearance, Olivia was then asked if she decided to go on Love Island for love or money.

Credit: ITV

“I went on it because I was stuck in a bad rut. And needed to get the f out of my comfort zone,” she admitted.

Speaking about this summer’s ongoing season, Olivia was asked for her thoughts on Kady McDermott’s return to the show, after first appearing in the villa in 2016.

“Here for it! She was a f***ing great islander on S2 I hope she brings the same vibes!!” she praised.

Lastly, the reality star was invited to share her opinion on Molly’s brutal dumping. After Kady chose Molly’s partner Zachariah in a recoupling, both Islanders and viewers were then shocked when Molly was immediately dumped from the villa.

Credit: ITV

Although Molly has since returned to the UK and even appeared on Love Island: Aftersun last night, Olivia shared a theory that there could be another twist with the dumped star.

“I don’t think it’s the last we will see of her… and I know I know she’s been seen in the UK but still… my spidey senses are just telling me,” she exclaimed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.