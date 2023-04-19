Love Island’s Olivia Attwood announces wedding reality show

Olivia Attwood is taking us behind the scenes of her nuptials!

The former Love Island contestant has announced a brand new reality series, which will be focusd on her upcoming wedding.

The new series, titled Olivia Marries Her Match, will follow the 31-year-old and her fiancé, footballer Bradley Dack, in the run up to their big day. The series will also show glimpses of the wedding ceremony itself.

The series is being produced by ITVBe, and is due to be released after the couple tie the knot in June later this year.

The show is a spin-off to Olivia’s previous reality series Olivia Meets Her Match, which showcased the highs and lows of their relationship so far. The second series included the moment when Olivia and Bradley decided to book the luxurious Grantley Hall for their big day.

Olivia Meets Her Match also highlighted how many setbacks the pair have had to overcome with their wedding day. As well as recurring injuries that Bradley sustained during football matches, the lovebirds have had their wedding previously postponed as a result of the Covid pandemic restrictions.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the bride-to-be couldn’t hide her delight, both for her brand-new series and the prospect of her upcoming nuptials.

“Something happening today that I think a lot of you will be very happy to hear… Just waiting to find out when I can tell you,” Olivia teased her 2M followers before the announcement.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” she later exclaimed, as she shared the first promo picture for Olivia Marries Her Match.

Olivia first met her now-fiancé Bradley in a nightclub in 2015, two years before she found stardom on Love Island.

The pair eventually got together in 2018, and Bradley subsequently proposed to Olivia in October 2019.

We can’t wait to find out more about Olivia and Bradley’s wedding plans!