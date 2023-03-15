Love Island’s Montana Brown reveals pregnancy symptoms & cravings

Montana Brown has opened up about her pregnancy experience so far and has revealed the plan she has in place for the birth of her first child.

The Love Island star had a chat with OK! where she spoke about her birth plan but also revealed she is being ‘open-minded’ about her labour.

“I want a hypnobirth in the water if I can. But from watching One Born Every Minute, so many birth plans don’t happen so I’m trying to be open-minded”.

The former reality TV star hasn’t found out the gender of her little one and had decided to keep it as a surprise.

Montana also detailed her parenting style, revealing it will be similar to her own upbringing.

“As far as parenting goes, the gentle parenting thing baffles me”, she admitted. “I feel like I’m going to be quite strict because I think kids need boundaries and discipline”.

“When I was younger, you ate your dinner or went hungry and I don’t feel that’s damaged me or given me any trauma”.

The 27-year-old then chatted about her pregnancy symptoms so far, and explained that she is already halfway through her second trimester.

“I’m so emotional! I don’t cry often and never at films, but I was watching the new Lindsay Lohan movie Falling For Christmas, which is not that sad, and I was crying the whole way through”.

When it comes to having odd cravings, Montana shared her recent obsession. “And I’ve been craving Branston pickle, which is bizarre. I’m obsessed!”.

Montana announced she was pregnant with a sweet video posted to Instagram that featured her and her boyfriend Mark, whom she met at the end of 2020.

The clip shows the couple at the beach as they cradled her growing baby bump. It also had snippets of Montana holding up her positive pregnancy test and getting scans done at the doctor’s office.

“Baby O’Connor coming next summer”, she captioned the post that is set to James Arthur’s song Heartbeat.