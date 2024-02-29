Love Island’s Montana Brown opens up about motherhood journey

Montana Brown has been reflecting on her pregnancy experience and opening up about her motherhood journey so far.

The former Love Island star, who appeared on the reality show back in 2017, welcomed her son, Jude, into the world in June 2023 with her fiancé Mark O’Connor.

As her son turns seven months old, Montana has shared an insight into when she was expecting Jude and spoke about the ‘tough’ elements of being a mum.

Montana took to Instagram to share a photo of when she was still pregnant with Jude, as well as snaps of Jude now as a seven months old to her 1.1M followers.

In the caption of the post she wrote, “7 months in vs 7 months out. I actually LOVED being pregnant it was such a special experience and it really made me respect my body so much more I’m still in awe”.

“This chapter has been hard, the lack of sleep etc is so tough, I legit cried when someone beeped me in the car recently and I always feel one beep or one comment away from having a meltdown but it’s such a humbling experience”.

The former reality TV star continued, “I am in awe of the mums that do it on their own, don’t have family around to support and who just don’t get a break because I am so fortunate to have support around me and I am STILL in the thick of it”.

“But despite how tired I have been, Jude gets me through, his smile first thing in the morning is just priceless”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to share supportive messages for Montana amid her candid insight.

Social media influencer Grace Beverly wrote, “You’re incredible!! I also can’t believe he’s 7 months!!!”.

"Awww you got this mama!”, penned former Love Island star Jada Sezer.

NCIS: Sydney actress Olivia Swann added, “Jude looks just like you, so beautiful! Happy 7 months”.

Recently, after Jude turned six months old, Montana admitted, “Time is FLYING!”, when celebrating her son’s milestone.

She also revealed, “Can’t believe he was actually in there”, alongside a throwback photo of when she was six months pregnant with him.