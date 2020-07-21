Molly-Mae Hague responds to claims she over-edits photos

Love Island’s Molly-Mae has shut down claims she heavily edits her photos after paparazzi photos of her in Ibiza emerged. The 21-year-old has been targeted by cruel trolls who think it’s okay to comment on a woman’s body. The harsh remarks and nasty comments have undoubtedly caused her upset, but the paparazzi shots also led people to believe she edits her photos.

However, Molly-Mae stressed that people are not aware of how much the paparazzi cameras can change how someone looks. She even revealed that some paparazzi edit the photos or purposely use unflattering shots as they will garner more clicks and attention.

Taking to Instagram, Molly shared a live version of one of her recent photos to prove she does not edit her personal Instagram shots. Alongside the clip, she wrote: “I just had to say this. One last thing. For people saying I ‘over edit’ my pictures… here’s the live version.”

“You guys have absolutely no idea what these paparazzi cameras do to your body. They make you look triple your size, I’ve even had paps add detail to my cellulite so that they can sell the pictures for more money.”

“I don’t owe anyone an explanation and I never ever rise to comments, but this has really frustrated me. Lighting, angles, outfits and me knowing I’m having my photo taken may potentially be the reason as to why I look different,” she stressed.

Last week, the Love Island star spoke out about the mean comments people were making about her body and said she doesn’t understand how people write such mean things.

“I would genuinely love to know who writes these comments? Like how can you actually write shit like that and sleep at night? Beyond me,” she wrote.

We couldn’t agree with Molly-Mae more. Comments like that are incredibly damaging and the last thing a young woman needs to be dealing with in life.