Love Island’s Mitch & Kady argument continues amid ‘fake’ claims

Mitch and Kady are continuing to argue outside of the Love Island villa!

When Kady McDermott left the hit ITV series for the second time last month, she chose to speak about many of her fellow contestants – including Mitchel Taylor.

In an interview with Heat Dates with her partner Ouzy See, Kady claimed: "Ella B and Mitch is fake from both sides. But in the villa we are with each other every second of the day, we know if there's genuine connections or not, them two are faking it."

Credit: ITV

"Mitch has studied every series of Love Island, like, he is a superfan,” the 27-year-old argued.

Now, following the series’ conclusion, Mitch has chosen to fight back against Kady’s accusations.

During an Instagram Live with Kady and fellow co-star Leah Taylor last night, Mitch was allowed to join the video conversation. However, things soon escalated between the former gas engineer and the two-time bombshell, as Kady’s remarks were brought up.

Credit: ITV

“I've not done anything to you, so I don't really get it," Kady admitted, before Mitch took no time to respond.

"You have. You said you need to keep me at arms reach, I'm a 'super fan' when I've never watched the series in my life. If I did, I'd know who you were when you came in,” the 27-year-old argued back, adding: "That were out of order, that.”

"There's nothing wrong with that!" Kady laughed in response, before Mitch responded: "There's a lot wrong with that when it's not true."

Credit: ITV

Kady then confessed that she was told that Mitch had “applied for four series' in a row,” leading to her presumption that he was a ‘super fan’.

"That's also false!" Mitch confirmed, as Kady concluded: "Someone who works on Love Island said that, but I don't care, Mitch. You know I don't give a s**t."

The Love Island cast reunion is set to air on our screens this Sunday night, and we have no doubt that it will be filled with drama!