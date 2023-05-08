Love Island’s Millie & Liam relationship confirmed on romantic holiday

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are officially back together!

Speculation had been growing in recent weeks that the former Love Island winners had rekindled their romance.

The pair initially broke up in July of last year, just shy of their one year anniversary of leaving the villa together. However, Millie and Liam had announced earlier this year that they were both in new relationships.

Now, it seems as though we finally have some confirmation that the pair are dating each other once again!

Yesterday, Millie shared that she has embarked on a stunning cruise holiday with her ‘mystery man’.

Although the identity of her partner has been hidden on Millie's own Instagram account, a fellow cruise passenger has given fans some exclusive information.

Singer Jessica Kate Yallup, who performs on the cruise, couldn’t contain her excitement yesterday as she shared a selfie of herself with Millie and Liam.

“Love Island Winners – Liam and Millie are sailing with us around Europe this week – what lovely people! They love live music and I’m a big Love Island fan,” Jessica Kate wrote in her caption.

On her own Instagram account, Millie teased that her boyfriend was incapable of taking Instagram-worthy snaps of her on holiday.

“Managed to get a couple good ones after a lot of direction but this is what I was getting to begin with…” the 26-year-old joked, before uploading a low-angle photo of herself from behind.

The confirmation of the couple’s rekindled romance comes just a few days after fans’ suspicions had peaked even further.

Last week, Millie’s best friend and fellow Love Island star Chloe Burrows shared a TikTok of the two girls ordering a Chinese takeaway.

In the background of the clip, a man with a Welsh accent could be heard asking Chloe what drink she wanted, before the 27-year-old went on to imitate the Welsh voice.

“I hear Liam, cheers for the confirmation Chloe!” commented one follower at the time, with another adding: “That is def Liam we have the same accent we’re from the same town, I know a Merthyr accent when I hear one.”

We hope Millie and Liam enjoy their holiday!