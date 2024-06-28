Love Island’s Millie Court reveals engagement plans with Liam Reardon

Millie Court has spoken out about her hopes to tie the knot with her partner Liam Reardon!

The couple, who first met on and later won the seventh series of Love Island in 2021, briefly ended their relationship in June 2022. Millie then confirmed to her fans in August of last year that she had rekindled her romance with Liam.

Ever since their reunion, the pair are regularly faced with engagement rumours. However, Millie has now taken the opportunity to address their future plans.

In an interview with OK!, the 27-year-old was asked if she is “more of a Welsh country girl or an Essex city girl now”.

“Well, I’m an Essex girl so I haven’t always been at one with nature, I’m all about the glitz and glam! But when I’m with Liam in Wales we’re in the valleys and mountains, it’s very much outdoors and I’ve come to enjoy that lifestyle,” she teased.

Millie, who lives in Essex with her former Love Island castmate Chloe Burrows, then went on to share how she copes with being long-distance with Liam.

“Liam is not good at planning. So I’m the planner and I basically say, ‘This is where and when you need to be,’” she explained.

“I go away a lot with work so we might not see each other for two weeks, but that’s the longest time apart and I’ll organise it so I land back and drive straight to him from the airport. We’re making it work and it’s perfect at the moment,” Millie confessed.

The reality star was then asked if she gets irritated by engagement rumours.

“Someone just asked me that! We need to get a house together before we get engaged,” she confirmed, before going on to note if she would be willing to move for Liam.

“It’s a discussion we’re having at the moment and I think it’s leaning more towards me moving into Cardiff with Liam. I don’t know yet, but he’s done Essex already so I think it’s only right that it’s my turn to move to Wales,” Millie concluded.