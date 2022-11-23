Love Island’s Millie and Chloe reveal they’re living together

Millie Court and Chloe Burrows are helping each other through their breakups!

The former Love Island stars have revealed that they have recently moved in together.

Last month, 2021 finalist Chloe parted ways with her boyfriend Toby Aromolaran after just over a year together.

Meanwhile, in July of this year, 2021 winner Millie decided to split with her partner Liam Reardon.

Earlier this month, 25-year-old Millie shared that she had moved out of the home she once shared with Liam, noting that, “It's time to move on and have a fresh start”.

Both Millie and Chloe have remained good friends since leaving the infamous villa together, and following their respective breakups, they have since decided to live together.

Speaking on the red carpet of The Sun's Who Cares Wins event last night, the girls confirmed that they are sharing a house together in Essex. "I don't ever want to leave Essex, I love it so much," Chloe noted.

The 27-year-old went on to joke that she and Millie haven’t wasted any time in celebrating their huge change together. "We like a glass of wine in the evenings. A couple of parties, celebrating the move,” she teased.

Chloe added that the support of her best friend is helping her through her breakup. "It feels nice to just have each other, because we're both now…", before Millie interjected by exclaiming, "Single".

"We've got each other to help support each other through it,” Chloe gushed further.

However, Millie remained secretive when OK! asked her about Liam’s recent comments regarding their breakup. The 23-year-old described his ex-girlfriend as “wife material” and remarked “never say never” when asked if they would ever get back together.

So, what does Millie think about that? "Well, obviously everything happens for a reason so… I don't know… at the moment I'm happy being me but never say never,” she admitted.

For now, we’re glad to hear that Millie and Chloe have got bundles of girl power and are deciding to stick together!