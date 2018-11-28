Love Island’s Megan Barton slams fat shamer – and it’s TRUTH

It's a pretty grim day, in an age when we are supposed to embrace our bodies and empower each other, people are STILL fat shaming.

Love Island's Megan Barton has a body of a goddess, but it doesn't stop the body shamers coming after her.

The 24-year-old stunned in a white dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.

However, in her Instagram stories, Megan posted a screenshot of a message from an Insta user.

The message showed a picture which had been on Megan's story, along with three words: "So fat now."

Megan slammed the body shamer and said people like that are the reason why a lot of young girls have issues with their bodies.

The Love Island babe wrote: "Mate, it's people like this tool that are making young girls pick fault with themselves."

"How's she calling me fat at a size 10?! Girls embrace your curves," she added – you tell them, gal!

It's hard enough to accept our bodies, so if you've got nothing nice to say about someone else's bod – do everyone a favour and just don't comment.