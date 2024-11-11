Love Island’s Matthew McNabb announces engagement to Laura Nolan

Matthew McNabb is engaged!

The former Love Island star has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend, professional dancer Laura Nolan.

The couple, who have been dating for two and a half years, first met on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars.

Matthew recently took to social media to share his exciting news. In a joint post with Laura on Instagram, the 29-year-old posted a stunning video of the happy couple on a beach clifftop, enjoying a sunset view.

The adorable clip then showcases Matthew getting down on one knee to propose, which Laura then sweetly accepts with a kiss.

In their joint caption, the sweethearts penned: “We’ve come a long way”, alongside an engagement ring emoji.

Following their heartwarming news, many of Matthew’s fellow Love Island alumni have since been taking to the comments section of his post to express their congratulations.

“Special, so happy for you both! Congratulations X,” commented 2021 winner Liam Reardon.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhh this is so beautiful. Massive congratulations to you two amazing humans. You deserve all the happiness in the world!” added Greg O’Shea, who won the show in 2019.

Belfast native Matthew first found fame in the summer of 2021, when he appeared as a bombshell on the seventh series of Love Island. After coupling up with Kaz Kwami, Matthew was later dumped from the show.

Six months after his Love Island stint, Matthew joined the celebrity lineup of Dancing With The Stars Ireland in January 2022. He was partnered with Laura, and the pair finished the series in sixth place.

Throughout their time on the show, Matthew and Laura faced romance rumours. However, it wasn’t until after their exit that they chose to confirm that they were dating.

At the time, the pair took to social media in April to unveil their new relationship, sharing a beautiful video of themselves enjoying a beach sunset, with the caption: “Good vibes, good times.”