Love Island’s Luca Bish reveals he’ll be returning to TV soon

Luca Bish has revealed we’ll be seeing him back on our screens very soon.

The former Love Island star appeared on the show in 2022 and placed as a runner-up alongside Gemma Owen after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned winners.

Now, Bish has confirmed to his 1.4M Instagram followers that he’ll be appearing back on TV soon, but this time the reality star will be in the kitchen!

Credit: Luca Bish Instagram

Luca will be competing in this year’s Celebrity MasterChef with many other famous faces including The Inbetweeners star James Buckley, Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell and The Wanted singer Max George.

Sharing his exciting news to social media, Luca posted a snap of him in the kitchen wearing the iconic MasterChef apron.

He detailed his excitement in the caption of the post by penning, “Still can’t believe I’ve been trusted with more than boiling an egg”.

“Your new @MasterChefUK contestant. Coming soon to BBC One & BBC iPlayer. Proud moment”.

Many friends and fans headed to the comments of the post to congratulate him on his latest achievement.

Credit: Luca Bish Instagram

His sister, Claudia commented to say, “Soooo bloody proud of you!!!!! Can you go make me breakfast to practice?”.

“Quality mate, can’t wait to watch you”, wrote former Love Island star Adam Collard.

Former Too Hot To Handle star Cam Holmes added, “Congrats bro”.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Luca and Gemma went their separate ways and when sharing the news of their split last year, Bish explained, “We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure”.

Credit: Luca Bish Instagram

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island. We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her”.

Luca recently opened up about not sharing his life on social media because of feeling overwhelmed, but noted that he appreciates the life he’s had since leaving the villa.

“I know I don’t post often, but I’ve felt kind of overwhelmed by it all to be honest. The journey post Love Island has gone so fast yet I feel like I’ve not had a chance to take it all in”.

“I feel very lucky and despite the silence, I don’t take a second for granted”, he added.