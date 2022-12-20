Love Island’s Liberty Poole shares terrifying stalking story

Liberty Poole has been opening up about a terrifying incident that left her feeling endangered.

The Love Island star – who took part in the reality show’s 2021 series – has revealed that she had an experience with stalking yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the 23-year-old recorded a few videos to tell her story.

“My heart is beating so fast out of my chest right now,” she expressed to her 1.4M followers.

Liberty explained that she was in the supermarket to do some shopping, after picking up a parcel delivery. “There was this guy, and as soon as he seen me […] he basically looked me up and down, and then all of a sudden was on his phone,” she detailed.

“He was sort of following me around the aisles, and I said to the [security guard], ‘Look, I feel really off about this guy out there, just to let you know’”, she added.

Liberty went on to explain that the stalker patiently waited for her to leave the supermarket. “When I was doing my shopping, he went outside and waited in his car, and then I said to the security guard, ‘Please will you walk me to my car?’”, she noted.

However, Liberty thought that the stalker had seen her ask for help and had gotten spooked, and so she was led into a false sense of security.

“He left, so I thought it was safe,” she explained. “He followed me to my car, I had shopping bags and a parcel in my hands so obviously, I wouldn’t have been able to defend myself.”

“He said ‘Excuse me’, and I don’t swear, but I literally said so loudly, ‘No, f*** off!’, so, so loudly that I think it scared him and he drove off”, Liberty exclaimed in amazement.

The reality star concluded her story with a message to her fanbase. “If you have a gut instinct or if you think something’s off, please just be safe, because I thought he was gone and then he followed me,” Liberty insisted. “I should have got [the security guard] to walk me all the way to the car, but I didn’t.”

We’re glad to hear Liberty is okay!